Bears request interview with Steelers’ Omar Khan for GM job

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which finds Chicago searching for their next GM.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve already started lining up interviews.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers VP of Football and Business Administration Omar Khan for their vacant GM job.

Bears requested permission to interview Steelers’ VP Omar Khan for their GM job, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2022

Khan has been with Pittsburgh since 2001, where he served as football administration coordinator. He was promoted to director of football administration in 2011 before landing his current role in 2016. Before joining the Steelers, Khan worked with the New Orleans Saints from 1997-2001. But there are reports that Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is expected to step down, and Khan would certainly be the favorite to succeed him.

The Bears have also requested interviews with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

