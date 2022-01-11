Bears request interview with Saints’ Jeff Ireland for GM job

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which finds Chicago searching for their next GM.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve casting a wide net of candidates for the position.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested an interview with Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland for their GM job.

Bears requested permission to interview Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland for their GM job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

Ireland is someone who has ties to the Bears organization, as he served as a ball boy for the team at 12 years old when his grandfather Jim Parmer was a Bears scout. As far as experience, Ireland has worked in the Saints’ personnel department since 2017. The Saints are an organization that Chicago would certainly like to replicate, and Ireland has been part of New Orleans’ success. Ireland has also served as the Dolphins GM from 2008-13 after seven seasons with the Cowboys, which included a stint as VP of college and pro scouting.

The Bears have also requested interviews with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

