Bears request interview with Patriots’ Eliot Wolf for GM vacancy

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which finds Chicago searching for their next GM.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve already started lining up interviews.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested an interview with New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf for their vacant GM job.

Bears requested permission to interview Patriots’ director of scouting Eliot Wolf for their GM job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2022

Wolf spent his first 13 years with the Packers. He started as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 and climbed his way to director of football operations in 2016. He left Green Bay to serve as the Browns assistant GM (2018-19) and currently serves as director of scouting with New England. The Patriots reorganized their front office this year, and Wolf is believed to be a big part of that.

Of all of the GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview, there’s none who want to beat the Packers more than Wolf, who was denied a request to interview with the Detroit Lions for their GM position in 2016.

The Bears have also requested interviews with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Steelers VP Omar Khan, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

