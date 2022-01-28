Bears request interview with Eagles’ director of player personnel for front office role
Ian Cunningham was a finalist for the Panthers’ assistant GM opening last offseason. Increasingly going to be hard for the #Eagles to retain the rising scout. https://t.co/y7N4qsCl1d
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 28, 2022
After losing Andrew Berry to the Browns, the Eagles are poised to lose another talented front office staffer, as the Bears are looking to interview Ian Cunningham.
Cunningham came to Philadelphia after spending nine years in the Ravens organization and he drew interest from the Panthers for their GM job last offseason.
Cunningham’s tenure with the Eagles started out as the director of college scouting before being promoted to assistant director of player personnel in 2019.
