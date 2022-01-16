Bears request to interview Dolphins’ Reggie McKenzie for GM vacancy

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace last week, which finds Chicago searching for their next GM.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve already started lining up interviews.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, the Bears have requested to interview Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie for their vacant GM job.

McKenzie boasts 27 years of NFL experience, where he’s served as a senior personnel executive with the Dolphins since 2019. Before that, McKenzie was the general manager for the Oakland Raiders from 2012-18. He got his start with the Green Bay Packers as a pro personnel assistant (1994-96) before being promoted to pro personnel director (1997-2007). He was Green Bay’s director of football operations from 2008-11.

The Bears have also requested interviews with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Steelers VP Omar Khan, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and former Texas GM Rick Smith among others.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

