Bears request to interview Colts’ Morocco Brown for GM job

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons on Monday, which leaves a gaping hole to fill in the front office.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey said the organization is going to conduct a “thorough, diligent and exhausted” search for a new GM and head coach, as Matt Nagy was also fired.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have put in a request to interview Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for their GM opening.

That lines up with what NBC Sports Chicago’s Adam Hoge reported, which is that Brown was a “strong” candidate for the vacant GM position.

The #Bears have put in a request to interview #Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for their vacant GM job, source said. A respected voice in Indy, considering the draft success they've had. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Brown makes a ton of sense for the Bears as he spent seven years with the organization as their assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07. He’s served as the right-hand man to Colts GM Chris Ballard, where he’s been a big part of the success that Indianapolis has had in the NFL draft.

Brown interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons’ GM job last year. He’s considered one of the top GM candidates around the NFL this cycle.

