Bears request to interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears have their eyes on a few members of the Indianapolis Colts organization as they requested to interview defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their vacant head coach role.

The Bears parted ways with Matt Nagy, who took over in 2018. They’ve also requested to interview assistant general manager Ed Dodds and director of college scouting Morocco Brown for their vacant general manager roles.

Eberflus is expected to be a popular candidate in the coaching circles. He already got a request from the Jacksonville Jaguars for an interview after they parted ways with Urban Meyer.

His defense enjoyed a strong 2021 season even if it was a bit inconsistent at times. According to Football Outsiders, the Colts defense ranked eighth in DVOA, seventh in weighted DVOA, third in run DVOA and 17th in pass DVOA.

Eberflus has also been commended for his ability to get his defense to play with an extremely high motor. That discipline will go a long way in interviews.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Bears request to interview Colts' Ed Dodds for GM role Carson Wentz took to Instagram to reflect on Colts season after Jacksonville loss Colts' Jim Irsay: 'Changes need to be made'

List