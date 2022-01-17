Bears request to interview Chiefs’ Ryan Poles for GM job

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace last week, which finds Chicago searching for their next GM.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve already started lining up interviews.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bears have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their vacant GM job.

The Bears have requested to interview Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles for their vacant GM job, per source. There are 3 teams with a GM vacancy and all 3 of them are interviewing the 36-year old Poles. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 17, 2022

Poles is considered a rising star within the Chiefs organization. He got his start as a scouting assistant with Kansas City in 2009 before making his ascent within the organization. He was promoted to director of college scouting in 2016 before he was promoted once more to assistant director of player personnel in 2018. Poles recently stepped into the role as Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel. He was a finalist for the Panthers GM job last offseason.

The Bears have also requested interviews with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Steelers VP Omar Khan, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and former Texas GM Rick Smith among others.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

