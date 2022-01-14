Bears request to interview Chargers’ JoJo Wooden for G.M.

The Bears are looking at one of the top personnel men with the Chargers for their opening at General Manager.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Chicago has requested to interview JoJo Wooden, Los Angeles’ director of player personnel.

Wooden has been with the Chargers since 2013, the same year Tom Telesco took over as the team’s G.M. Wooden oversees the college and pro scouting departments with L.A. Before joining the Chargers he worked his way up the ladder in the Jets scouting department from 1997-2012.

Wooden also interviewed with Washington for its G.M. opening last year.

Chicago fired Ryan Pace on Monday after seven seasons as the club’s G.M.

