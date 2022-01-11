Bears request to interview Browns’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for GM job

The Chicago Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which means their search for a new head coach and GM has just started.

Chairman George McCaskey said they would prefer to hire a GM first. But if they find a head coaching candidate they want, they’ll make the hire. McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the GM search.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears have requested to interview Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their GM vacancy.

The #Bears requested an interview with #Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their GM job, per source. A former Princeton basketball player who has risen quickly as an NFL executive, Adofo-Mensah interviewed with the #Panthers last year. A name to watch. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Adofo-Mensah, a graduate from Princeton, was the director of football research in San Francisco before serving as the Browns’ VP of Football Operations. Even during his short tenure, he’s garnered attention as a GM candidate. Adofo-Mensah interviewed for the Carolina Panthers GM opening last season.

Chicago has also requested to interview Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for their GM opening, and he’s believed to be a “strong” candidate.

