Bears request to interview Browns’ Glenn Cook for GM vacancy

The Chicago Bears have been busy Monday, firing both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace and starting their searches for a new head coach and GM.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve already started lining up interviews.

According to ESPN’s Kimberley Martin, the Bears have requested an interview with Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook, who has been a top talent evaluator for Cleveland.

#Bears have asked permission to interview #Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook, per source. Cook, one of the #Browns top talent evaluators, has spent time w/ the #Packers and #Colts personnel depts — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 11, 2022

Cook served as the Browns’ Assistant Director of Pro Scouting from 2016-19 before being promoted to VP of Player Personnel. Cook also spent time with the Green Bay Packers as a pro scout from 2012-15.

Cook is the third GM candidate that the Bears have requested to interview, joining Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown and Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

