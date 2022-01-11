Bears request interview with Bills’ Joe Schoen for GM vacancy

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which finds Chicago searching for their next GM.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve already started lining up interviews.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested an interview with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their GM vacancy.

Chicago has now inquired about three members of the Bills — Schoen, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Bears requested an interview with the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their GM job, per source. Bears now interested in Schoen, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

Schoen currently serves as GM Brandon Beane’s assistant in Buffalo. Schoen got his start with the Carolina Panthers, where he interned and later served as a scouting assistant in 2001. He served as the Miami Dolphins assistant director of college scouting before being promoted to director of player personnel (2014-17). Schoen spent his first five years with Miami as one of the team’s national scouts.

The Bears have also requested interviews with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

List