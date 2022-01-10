Bears request to interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier for head coaching job

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, which leaves them with an important task of finding their successors.

Chairman George McCaskey addressed the media Monday afternoon, where he said that the head coach and GM searches will be conducted simultaneously. While they’d like to hire a GM first, if there’s a head coach they want to lock down, they won’t hesitate to bring them in first.

The Bears have started their head coaching search, where they’ve already requested an interview with a familiar face. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Chicago has requested to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy.

This is in line with what’s been reported leading up to Nagy’s firing, as several noted Frazier as a potential candidate to interview for the job.

Frazier boasts over 20 years of NFL coaching experience, including serving as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-13. He’s served as a defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals (2003-04), Vikings (2007-10), Buccaneers (2014-15) and now Bills (2017-21).

While the most important thing is to hire the guy who can best run the team, there’s an obvious franchise connection as Frazier played his entire NFL career with the Bears (1981-85), and was a member of the legendary ’85 Bears, which is exactly the kind of thing that would dazzle McCaskey.

