Bears request to interview 49ers’ Ran Carthon for GM job

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which finds Chicago searching for their next GM.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve already started lining up interviews.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, the Bears have requested to interview San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon for their GM vacancy.

The Bears have put in a request to interview 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon for their GM job, per source. Carthon was also requested by the Giants. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2022

Carthon, who’s dream has been to land the role of GM with an NFL team, started his career as a pro scout with the Falcons from 2008-11. He later joined the Rams as director of player personnel (2012-16) before assuming the role of director of pro personnel with the 49ers (2017-Present). Carthon manages the pro scouting department, does advance scouting and helps the team make acquisitions.

The Bears have also requested interviews with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Steelers VP Omar Khan, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and former Texas GM Rick Smith among others.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

