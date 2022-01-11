Bears request G.M. interviews with Jeff Ireland, Ed Dodds

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the Bears’ head coaching vacancy and the Bears would also like to speak to a former Dolphins General Manager about that opening.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears have requested an interview with Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland. He was the Dolphins’ General Manager from 2008 to 2013.

Ireland has been with the Saints since 2015 and has focused on college scouting during his time in New Orleans. The team has drafted players like Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore since Ireland joined the team.

According to multiple reports, the Bears have also requested an interview with Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds. Dodds has interviewed for other openings in the past and has worked for the Colts since 2017.

