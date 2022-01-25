Bears reportedly will name Chiefs' Ryan Poles as new general manager

The Chicago Bears have named Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their new general manager, according to multiple reports from NFL Media.

Poles, 36, was a finalist for the New York Giants' GM vacancy before that job went to Joe Schoen and was scheduled to interview again with the Minnesota Vikings for their opening.

But the Bears brought in Poles for an in-person interview on Monday and appeared determined not to let him out of Halas Hall on Tuesday and potentially join their division rivals.

Poles replaces former GM Ryan Pace, who had held the position since 2015. The next duty for the Bears is to pick a head coach, having interviewed several potential candidates.

First joining the Chiefs' staff in 2009, Poles worked his way up in the organization — from personnel assistant to college scouting director to his current title. He was part of a scouting staff that built the core of a Chiefs roster that's appearing in its fourth straight AFC title game and gunning for its third Super Bowl appearance in that span.

Poles has worked with three different Chiefs GMs in that time: Scott Pioli, John Dorsey and Brett Veach.

A former offensive lineman at Boston College — where he was Matt Ryan's left guard — Poles was credited with helping the Chiefs rebuild their offensive line this offseason, trading for Orlando Brown and drafting rookie starters Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

Poles even received a tryout as a player in 2008 with the Bears as an undrafted free agent. After his playing career did not pan out, he joined the Chiefs' scouting staff the following year.

The Bears have QB Justin Fields around whom they can build. However, the Bears' offensive line requires work, there are key free agents to determine fates on (such as WR Allen Robinson) and the team's salary-cap situation must be cleaned up.

Poles has connections to head-coaching candidate Matt Eberflus, who has earned a second interview with the Bears. Eberflus has worked with Colts GM Chris Ballard, who spent time with Poles in Kansas City. Another possible Bears coaching finalist, Brian Flores, also played at Boston College a few years prior to Poles' time there.