Bears reportedly to sign Mike Nugent to replace injured Cairo Santos

Cairo Santos' reign as the Bears' kicker did not last long.

The guy signed to replace the departed Connor Barth injured his groin ahead of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers and is heading to injured reserve, according to a report from the Tribune's Brad Biggs.

Biggs also reported that the team is expected to sign Mike Nugent, the former Ohio State Buckeye, to take over at kicker.

#Bears are placing Cairo Santos on injured reserve. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) December 4, 2017

#Bears are expected to sign K Mike Nugent with Cairo Santos dealing with a groin injury suffered in pregame Sunday. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) December 4, 2017

The 35-year-old Nugent was drafted in the second round back in 2005 and has spent the last decade-plus kicking in the NFL for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. He's hit 80.8 percent of his field-goal tries in his career.

Kicker has been a drama-filled position for the Bears this season, with Barth's unimpressive tenure coming to an end after he missed a game-winning field-goal attempt against the Detroit Lions. Santos was brought aboard in the wake of that game, but an injury has apparently ended his season early after hitting one of his two field-goal tries in his two games.

Nugent had some NFL action earlier this season with the Cowboys, playing in four games. He made seven of his nine attempts.