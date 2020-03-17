Bears will reportedly release former first-round pick Leonard Floyd

The Bears are moving on from Leonard Floyd.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this morning that the team officially decided to release the edge rusher:

Bears are releasing former first-round draft pick Leonard Floyd, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

The writing has been on the wall for a while, with the final straw being the reported five-year, $70 million contract the Bears gave to Robert Quinn. Floyd's release was reported within minutes of Quinn's news breaking.

Floyd's production simply didn't warrant the $13 million cap hit. Since being drafted ninth overall in the 2016 draft, Floyd played in 54 games and had 18.5 sacks. He turned into a reliable outside linebacker, playing well in pass coverage and against the run, but he never turned into the pass-rusher that the Bears envisioned.

