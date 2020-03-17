Bears will reportedly release former first-round pick Leonard Floyd

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are moving on from Leonard Floyd

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this morning that the team officially decided to release the edge rusher: 

The writing has been on the wall for a while, with the final straw being the reported five-year, $70 million contract the Bears gave to Robert Quinn. Floyd's release was reported within minutes of Quinn's news breaking. 

Floyd's production simply didn't warrant the $13 million cap hit. Since being drafted ninth overall in the 2016 draft, Floyd played in 54 games and had 18.5 sacks. He turned into a reliable outside linebacker, playing well in pass coverage and against the run, but he never turned into the pass-rusher that the Bears envisioned. 

