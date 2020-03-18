You thought the Tom Brady decision was going to end all this year's wild free agent speculation, didn't you? You can admit it.

It didn't! It never does! Time is a closed loop!

The Panthers have been in recent contact with the Bears regarding Cam Newton, per source. The expectation is Newton will be released in the coming days, but CHI may not want to compete in the market for him — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 18, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This actually doesn't seem too far-fetched? Ryan Pace loves him a big move, and has already shown an aggressive touch to this offseason, cutting former top-10 pick Leonard Floyd and replacing him with Robert Quinn on a 5-year, $70 million contract.

The team's also been linked to basically every QB not named Brady, and reportedly offered Teddy Bridgewater the same amount of money that he took with Carolina.

Newton carries a cap hit of $21.5 million, and is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. It's a big number, but apparently not one the Bears are balking at – and being in the last year of his deal definitely mitigates some of the concern. Still, given Newton's injury history, trading for the 2015 MVP is more of a high-risk, high-reward move than say, bringing in Andy Dalton or Nick Foles.

The Bears have reportedly been 'in recent contact' with the Panthers about Cam Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago