The Bears need to do something to add life to their offense, and they could be looking to make a splash in free agency to do so.

According to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears are anticipated to pursue Falcons free agent tight end Austin Hooper.

The Falcons have admitted they’re going to let Hooper test free agency (i.e. leave), putting a top player at a suddenly hot position out there for anyone. Hooper caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns last year, earning his second Pro Bowl berth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bears have spent money at the position in the past, but Trey Burton‘s core muscle problem kept him from delivering on the second year of his four-year, $32 million contract signed in 2018. As a result, the Bears tight ends combined for 46 catches, 416 yards and two touchdowns last season.

“This offense, a lot of it goes through the tight end,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “We’re exploring every avenue.”

Hooper would be a rather expensive avenue, but his kind of production might be the thing they need to help fix quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Bears reportedly interested in Austin Hooper originally appeared on Pro Football Talk