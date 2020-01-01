The Bears are reportedly hiring Juan Castillo to be the new offensive line coach

Barely 24 hours after firing offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, the Bears have reportedly found their new offensive line coach.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the team is hiring Juan Castillo to replace Hiestand:

Veteran assistant Juan Castillo will be joining the #Bears as their offensive line coach, source said. A big move for Matt Nagy's staff. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2020

Castillo has worked primarily as a line coach since he started with Texas A&M University–Kingsville in 1982. Since then, he's held positions with the Eagles (2005-2012, including five seasons with Matt Nagy), Ravens (2013-2016), and Buffalo Bills (2017-2018). During both of his seasons in Buffalo, the Bills finished top-10 in rushing yards.

He'll be working to fix a rushing offense that finished 2019 ranked 29th in rushing DVOA. With the almost-immediate firing of Hiestand, offensive coordinator Mark Helfich, and tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride, the Bears are sending a clear message that fixing the run game is one of the offseason's top priorities.

