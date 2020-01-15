Bears reportedly hire John DeFilippo as new QB coach, promote Dave Ragone to passing game coordinator

The coaching shake up at Halas Hall continues.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears made another handful of coaching moves today:

Big changes to Bears coaching staff: former Jaguars' OC John DeFilippo is being hired as their QB coach, QB coach Dave Ragone is being promoted to passing game coordinator, and Bill Lazor is being hired as OC, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2020

Ragone's been the QB coach for the Bears since John Fox hired him back in 2016, and his name has appeared on a few offensive coordinator searches over the past couple years. He's highly thought of within the organization, and there was some speculation that he may get the offensive coordinator position that the Bears eventually gave to Bill Lazor.

DeFilippo was fired just two days ago after only one season as Jacksonville's offensive coordinator. Before that, he held the same position in Minnesota for only one season as well. He's also spent time with the Browns and the Eagles, and is highly regarded for his work with quarterbacks:

This video is one of my reasons why I was excited about John DeFilippo. Here's Carson Wentz's combine interview with the Eagles. Listen to how he tests Wentz's knowledge. The dialogue here is awesome from both. pic.twitter.com/6x1vanFb5a — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) March 17, 2018

He was also, coincidentally enough, one of the candidates who interviewed for the head coaching position when the Bears hired Matt Nagy.

