Bears reportedly hire John DeFilippo as new QB coach, promote Dave Ragone to passing game coordinator

Cam Ellis

The coaching shake up at Halas Hall continues. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears made another handful of coaching moves today: 

Ragone's been the QB coach for the Bears since John Fox hired him back in 2016, and his name has appeared on a few offensive coordinator searches over the past couple years. He's highly thought of within the organization, and there was some speculation that he may get the offensive coordinator position that the Bears eventually gave to Bill Lazor. 

DeFilippo was fired just two days ago after only one season as Jacksonville's offensive coordinator. Before that, he held the same position in Minnesota for only one season as well. He's also spent time with the Browns and the Eagles, and is highly regarded for his work with quarterbacks: 

He was also, coincidentally enough, one of the candidates who interviewed for the head coaching position when the Bears hired Matt Nagy. 

