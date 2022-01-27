Bears reportedly hire head coach Matt Eberflus, fans react

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Shapiro
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Eberflus
    American football coach
  • Ryan Poles

Bears fans react to Eberflus hiring on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Shortly after news broke that new Bears GM Ryan Poles had decided to hire Matt Eberflus as the team’s next head coach, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the new leader. There was a large range of responses from Bears nation, including those who were super hyped about the hire:

Included among those who were excited about Eberflus was NFL Network analyst, and noted Bears fan Adam Rank.

But many others weren’t impressed with Poles’ first decision.

Others declared themselves in “wait and see” mode, reserving judgment until Eberflus filled out his staff, or put a product on the field.

Amidst all of the takes, one fan gave some good perspective to keep in mind:

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories