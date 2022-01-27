Bears reportedly hire head coach Matt Eberflus, fans react

Bears fans react to Eberflus hiring on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Shortly after news broke that new Bears GM Ryan Poles had decided to hire Matt Eberflus as the team’s next head coach, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the new leader. There was a large range of responses from Bears nation, including those who were super hyped about the hire:

I'm gonna trust the system and Ryan Poles. And looking forward to who they name as our OC! #OurLoveForDaBearsðŸ» — Bart Furley (@DukeLawndale) January 27, 2022

After reading some articles I feel like the Bears are back to how they played under Lovie Smith, probably better than that. Ryan Poles is going to make the Bears compete for years to come. — ð”…ð”¦ð”«ð”¬ð”¶ ð”–ð”žð”ª ð”—ð”¥ð”¬ð”ªð”žð”° (@binoysamthomas) January 27, 2022

Included among those who were excited about Eberflus was NFL Network analyst, and noted Bears fan Adam Rank.

I'm good with it. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 27, 2022

But many others weren’t impressed with Poles’ first decision.

Horrible signing 4 wins max next season — zzzJoeb (@zzzjoeb) January 27, 2022

Others declared themselves in “wait and see” mode, reserving judgment until Eberflus filled out his staff, or put a product on the field.

I think they both have the capacity to be great in their new jobs.



The question is, will Bears/fans have the patience to see it happen?



When you hire inexperience, you have to allow for mistakes. Fields rookie deal adds a ticking time bomb element where results will be demanded — Coach Dale (@dieselDC3) January 27, 2022

I'll give you an answer half way through next season. — Jacob Fuller (@fullerman02) January 27, 2022

Amidst all of the takes, one fan gave some good perspective to keep in mind:

What do we know? Weâ€™re just fans. Weâ€™re not football evaluatorsâ€¦ — Peter Shepherd (@shep_peter) January 27, 2022

