Bears reportedly hire GM Ryan Poles, Twitter loves the pick

The Bears reportedly got their guy in new GM Ryan Poles, and now early returns from the Twitter polls indicate that he’s a popular hire in NFL circles.

This isn't a good hire by the Bears.



This is an incredible hire by the Bears.



This franchise is in GREAT hands with Ryan Poles leading the way going forward. https://t.co/aD4yLGH8eG — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 25, 2022

Ryan Poles to Bears as GM, fantastic move — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 25, 2022

It’s not surprising that Poles is an impressive candidate, given his resume. Poles is 36 years old now, but joined the Chiefs front office 13 years ago. From 2009-2021, he received several internal promotions, climbing from a scouting assistant to the team’s executive director of player personnel. The team also opted to keep him on staff through three different GM regimes: those of Scott Pioli, John Dorsey and Brett Veach.

From a source who has worked extensively with Ryan Poles.

â€œHe is a really special dude!!! Smart. Organized. Detailed. Real Football guy with modern day philosophical approach!!! Combines old school and new school!!!â€#Bears https://t.co/wvxEdjgfyy — Anthony Herron (@BigAntHerron) January 25, 2022

It’s also no surprise to hear Poles has been in high demand for some time. In addition to being a finalist for the Bears this year, it’s reported that he was a finalist for the Vikings’ GM vacancy and was initially expected to have a second-round interview for that job later this week.

Maybe the best indication of the impression new Bears GM Ryan Poles has made with teamsâ€”he's interviewed for 4 GM jobs over the last 12 months (Panthers last year; Bears, Vikings, Giants this year), and he's been a finalist for all of them.



Which is why Chicago moved fast today. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2022

We won’t know whether or not this was the right hire for several years, but for now Poles is a popular pick.

