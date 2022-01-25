Bears reportedly hire GM Ryan Poles, Twitter loves the pick

Breaking News:

Alex Shapiro
·2 min read
Why NFL experts love reported Ryan Poles hire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears reportedly got their guy in new GM Ryan Poles, and now early returns from the Twitter polls indicate that he’s a popular hire in NFL circles.

It’s not surprising that Poles is an impressive candidate, given his resume. Poles is 36 years old now, but joined the Chiefs front office 13 years ago. From 2009-2021, he received several internal promotions, climbing from a scouting assistant to the team’s executive director of player personnel. The team also opted to keep him on staff through three different GM regimes: those of Scott Pioli, John Dorsey and Brett Veach.

It’s also no surprise to hear Poles has been in high demand for some time. In addition to being a finalist for the Bears this year, it’s reported that he was a finalist for the Vikings’ GM vacancy and was initially expected to have a second-round interview for that job later this week.

We won’t know whether or not this was the right hire for several years, but for now Poles is a popular pick.

