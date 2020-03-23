Bears reportedly eyeing Florida International quarterback for 2020 draft

Ryan Pace was about as clear as he could be at the end of the 2019 season when he said the Bears would bring in competition for Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. Pundits wondered if that meant the front office would bring in a veteran, draft a rookie, or both, and the team took it's first step towards addressing the upcoming position battle by trading for Nick Foles.

But it appears the team may not be done yet. According to a Houston Chronicle report the Bears are one of nine teams "doing extra homework" on Florida International quarterback James Morgan. The report also quotes an NFL area scout on Morgan, saying he "has one of the three strongest arms in the draft" and that the scout "praised him for his intelligence and leadership."



Morgan has played four years of college ball: his freshman and sophomore years at Bowling Green, and his junior and senior years at Florida International. Over his four years he's gone completed 699 of 1,221 passes for a 57.2 completion percentage. He's thrown for 8,629 yards with 65 TDs and 34 INTs. That comes out to an 85.38 NFL passer rating.



If Matt Nagy wants to continue running the option offense however, the Bears may want to look elsewhere, as Morgan's career rushing numbers don't inspire confidence. Over 132 career attempts he's gone backwards for -189 yards.



Whether or not the Bears end up drafting Morgan, this report suggests that the Bears could wind up adding a rookie QB to their roster alongside Trubisky and Foles.

















