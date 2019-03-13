Bears reportedly courting free agent safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Packers stole the Bears safety and now Ryan Pace and Co. may be ready to deliver a counterpunch.

A few hours after Green Bay officially inked Adrian Amos to a deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Bears are hosting former Packers and Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix:

This is interesting: Source says the #Bears are hosting #Redskins FA S HaHa Clinton-Dix tonight and tomorrow. The Skins have tried to re-sign him, but no deal yet... — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

Clinton-Dix, 26, was a former first-round pick of the Packers (21st overall) in 2014. He played in 80 games for Green Bay over the last five years, recording 14 interceptions and 25 passes defensed in addition to 5.5 sacks and 390 tackles.

The Packers traded him to Washington for a fourth-round pick last October, where he played 9 games before hitting free agency.

Amos - who started nearly every game for the Bears at safety over the last four seasons - signed a 4-year contract worth $37 million with the Packers this week.

That leaves a potential hole in the Bears secondary and Clinton-Dix is among the best safeties on the market. He also already has a rapport with current Bears safety Eddie Jackson, as Clinton-Dix hosted Jackson when the latter visited Alabama as an incoming student:

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was one of the players that hosted Eddie Jackson on his official visit to Alabama. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 13, 2019

Could the Bears turn to Clinton-Dix or fellow veteran Eric Berry to fill their safety need?

