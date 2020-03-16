The Chicago Bears quarterback question may soon have its answer, as the team is reportedly in contract negotiations with Teddy Bridgewater, per Pro Football Talk.

A Bridgewater signing would end the Mitch Trubisky era in Chicago and provide the Bears with the kind of safe and predictable starter that the offense desperately needs. His tenure with the Saints helped resurrect his once-promising career that began as a first-round pick of the Vikings.

Bridgewater suffered a non-contact knee injury during training camp in 2016 that included a torn ACL and other structural damage. His career was very much in doubt. His recovery has been nothing short of miraculous.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Last season was the true return of Bridgewater as a legitimate NFL starter. He started five games for an injured Drew Brees, winning all five including Week 7's 36-25 victory over the Bears.

Bridgewater completed nearly 68% of his passes last year for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions.

The big question that remains is how much the Bears willing to pay him. According to Pro Football Talk, it's a deal that will approach or exceed $21 million per year. Considering the current quarterback economy, that'd be a win for Chicago.

There could also be some competition for Bridgewater's services.

I believe the #Buccaneers plan is to pull out the stops for Tom Brady. Beyond that, a #Saints source is convinced Teddy Bridgewater is a target in Tampa if Brady doesn't happen. Saints believe in Teddy. But they also love Taysom's ceiling. With Brees back, options were limited. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 16, 2020

Stay tuned.

Bears reportedly in contract negotiations with Teddy Bridgewater originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago