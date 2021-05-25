Here’s when the Bears will report to training camp this summer

While we’re still two months away from the start of training camp, we now know exactly when the Chicago Bears will report to Halas Hall for the start of training camp.

For the first time, the NFL has set a joint start for training camp as 29 teams, including the Bears, are set to report Tuesday, July 27, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The reporting date comes 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as specified in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Last year marked the first time the Bears held training camp at Halas Hall, as they decided to move on from Bourbonnais and utilize their newly-renovated facility. Fans were expected to attend last year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

The plan is for league-wide practices and fan events to begin Saturday, July 31.

With the Bears likely to be at full capacity for the preseason — and likely the regular season — it wouldn’t be a surprise if they opened up training camp to fans in some capacity, be it full or limited. Certainly we’ll get a clearer look what training camp will look like closer to July.

But it sounds like the plan is for fans to return to training camps, which is subject to state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

