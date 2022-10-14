Bears report card: Grading offense, defense in loss vs. Commanders

Grading Bears' offense, defense in loss vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- It was a game the Bears had to win. After back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, a date with the floundering Washington Commanders was just what the doctor ordered.

But try as they might, the Bears couldn't get out of their own way Thursday night at Soldier Field.

The Bears' defense gave up just 214 yards. But the offense went 0-for-3 in the red zone and Darnell Mooney lost track of the would-be game-winning touchdown in the light bank as the Bears took a heartbreaking 12-7 loss.

It was an ugly, error-filled primetime matchup between two teams not destined to play football deep into January. But there were a lot of good things we saw from the Bears on a short week, but the failure to finish trumps all.

Here are our grades from the Bears' brutal 12-7 loss to Washington:

Passing offense

Quarterback Justin Fields finished the night 14-for-27 for 190 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a quarterback rating of 71.5.

There was good: The 40-yard touchdown strike to Dante Pettis in which Fields recognized he was facing the Commanders were playing single-high, and he took a shot at the one-on-one matchup on the outside.

There was bad: The interception in the red zone when Fields threw a ball off the facemask of Washington defensive lineman Efe Obada. The ball deflected off Obada's helmet, shot into the air, and came down in the hands of defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. That took points off the board for the Bears.

There was ugly: On the Bears' second red-zone possession, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy dialed up a beautiful play that sprung tight end Ryan Griffin wide-open behind the defense in the end zone. It was a layup throw for Fields. But he overthrew his tight end, and the Bears would end up turning the ball over on downs.

"I'm an NFL quarterback. I've got to hit," Fields said after the loss.

Story continues

Fields missed some throws but was also under assault all night as the Bears struggled to block Washington's defensive front.

It gets what it deserves: A mediocre mark.

Grade: C

Rush offense

The Bears rushed for 238 yards and 6.4 yards a clip Thursday night.

There was a 64-yard run by Khalil Herbert, a 39-yard run by Fields, and a workman-like 15-carry, 67-yard day for David Montgomery.

The offensive line struggled to get a consistent push in the run game, but Herbert and Fields notched explosive runs. However, the Bears' inability to punch it in on fourth-and-goal from the half-yard line dings them here.

Grade: B

Pass defense

Jaylon Johnson's return gave the Bears' pass defense some juice Thursday night. Playing Carson Wentz also helped.

The Bears only allowed Wentz to go 12-for-22 for 99 yards while sacking him three times.

Pass interference penalties on Johnson and Kyler Gordon allowed the Commanders to get on the board with a field goal before halftime. Johnson referred to the call as "bulls--t" after the game.

Terry McLaurin caught just three passes for 41 yards, while Curtis Samuel was held to two grabs for 6 yards.

Nothing else you can ask of the pass defense. Well, except for a turnover.

Grade: A-minus

Rush defense

The Commanders' rushing offense was just about as toothless as their aerial attack.

Rookie Brian Robinson paced Washington with 60 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. The Commanders ran for just 128 yards as a team and only picked up 4.6 yards per carry.

The Commanders' lone touchdown was the product of a short field after a muffed punt. It would be unfair to ding them for that.

The Bears' defense talked all week about wanting to start fast. They did that Thursday night, They stopped the run and earned the right to rush the passer. It was a good night for most of the front seven.

Grade: B-plus

Special teams

Two weeks after a massive muffed punt against the Giants, Velus Jones Jr. made another mistake that cost the Bears a win.

With the Bears leading 7-6 midway through the fourth quarter, the Commanders punted their own 37-yard line. Jones didn't have to field the punt. The wind was whipping off the lake. With the Bears holding the lead, the rookie needed to make the smart play, plant his heels at the 10, and not bring disaster into play.

Instead, Jones tried to catch it inside the 10. But the ball bounced off his hands and chest. The Commanders recovered the muff at the Bears' 6-yard line and scored two plays later to take the lead.

Special teams were not special Thursday night.

GRADE: F