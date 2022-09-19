Bears report card: Grades for offense, defense in loss vs. Packers

Josh Schrock
4 min read

Grading Bears' offense, defense in loss vs. Rodgers, Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- The Bears came into Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field riding high after their Week 1 upset of the San Francisco 49ers. They had plans to make an early statement against a Green Bay Packers team that appeared wobbly after a season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

It was a nice thought.

The Bears jumped out to an early 7-3 lead after a beautiful opening offensive script, but everything fell apart after that.

After going 71 yards in seven plays on the first drive, the Bears' offense mustered just 3 more yards before the half as they limped into the locker room trailing 24-7.

The best-laid plans of Matt Eberflus, Alan Williams, and Luke Getsy went very, very awry.

Here's the report card from the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers:

Passing Offense

I'm not sure there's much to say here.

On the night, quarterback Justin Fields went 7-for-11 for 70 yards and an interception.

The Bears found a ton of success running the ball on their opening drive. On their next four series (all three-and-outs), the Bears attempted or tried to attempt a pass on 75 percent of their plays and went nowhere.

It's fair to question some of Getsy's play-calling during the dry spell. You're right to wonder if second-and-14 is a running down. I had the same thought.

The Bears have to let FIelds play quarterback. They also have to find ways to put him in better positions to do so and not just ask him to pass on third-and-long or when the team is facing a large deficit.

The passing game has a lot of issues. Has anyone seen Cole Kmet? Where's the Darnell Mooney we heard being talked up in the preseason? Through two games, those two guys have a combined seven targets for two catches and a whopping 4 yards. Both those catches are from Mooney.

The passing game is a hot mess right now.

Grade: F

Rushing Offense

It turns out David Montgomery is still a really good running back.

Who could have seen that coming?

Montgomery ran like a man possessed against the Packers on Sunday. He racked up 38 yards on the Bears' opening possession, but then the game plan went away from him for the remainder of the first half.

When they went back to him in the second half, he once again chewed up Green Bay's defense. On the night, Montgomery finished with 122 yards on 15 carries.

I would have liked to see Getsy continue feeding Montgomery at the start of the game before it got late early.

The execution was solid, but the distribution of Montgomery's rush attempts should have been different.

Grade: B

Passing Defense

Jaylon Johnson once again didn't see a target. Rodgers had no reason to look his way.

The Packers star honed in on Kyler Gordon from the outset and kept picking on the Bears rookie throughout the night.

Unofficially, Gordon allowed six catches and gave up a touchdown in the loss. Rodgers was his usual methodical self, finishing the game 19-for-25 for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears felt like the two-time reigning MVP didn't do a lot to beat them. But he didn't really need to do all that much. He kept the Packers on schedule, took advantage of favorable matchups, and took care of the football.

He let his running game and the Bears' shoddy tackling do the rest.

It wasn't a vintage Rodgers game, but then again, the Packers didn't need one of those Sunday night.

Grade: C-

Rushing Defense

We knew the Packers were going to lean on Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Everyone knew it. Matt Eberflus knew it, Alan Williams knew, and the popcorn vendor in Section 118 knew it.

Didn't matter.

The Packers' Pony Personnel Package (with both Jones and Dillon on the field) gave the Bears fits. The H.I.T.S principle was nowhere to be seen Sunday night at Lambeau Field as Jones and Dillon chewed up the Bears to the tune of 193 yards on 31 carries. Jones also added three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown for good measure.

The Bears' front four had some early success against Green Bay's offensive line, but Justin Jones and Angelo Blackson couldn't get consistent disruption on the interior, and the back seven had all sorts of issues tackling.

Grade: F

