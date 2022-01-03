Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 17 win

The Chicago Bears dominated the New York Giants in a 29-3 victory, where they improved to 6-10 and we were reminded that there are teams worse than the Bears.

The Bears defense dominated from start to finish, where they sacked Mike Glennon four times, intercepted him twice, forced four fumbles, recovered two of them and forced the Giants to abandon the passing game entirely — until they had no choice but to start throwing again. The offense was timely and scored the second-most points all season with 29. Although, they were held to just seven points in the second half.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this win.

Offense: C-

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the Bears offense scored their second-most points of the season against the Giants, you might think a C- is a tad low. But considering how the offense stalled in the second half after a touchdown on its opening drive of the third quarter, it’s certainly generous.

Chicago’s offense were the beneficiaries of a dominant defense, much like Matt Nagy’s first year with the Bears. They jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead after the defense forced a turnover on each of the Giants’ first two possessions. And Chicago started inside the New York 24-yard line on both of those scoring drives — a David Montgomery touchdown run and an Andy Dalton to Darnell Mooney touchdown.

Mooney was one of the standout performers on offense, leading the Bears with seven receptions for 69 yards and a score. He made some impressive catches, and it’s hard not to get excited about his potential with Justin Fields in 2022 and beyond. David Montgomery saw a healthy dose of 22 carries, where he totaled 64 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two receptions for 17 yards.

While the offense was timely, they stumbled out of the gate in the second half, where they failed to capitalize on a couple of opportunities in the red zone. Still, it was nice for the offense to look semi-competent for once. Even if they were only playing the Giants.

Story continues

Defense: A

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

For one game this season, the Bears defense had shades of that magical 2018 defense that we all fell in love with. Chicago wasn’t just good, they were dominant against a Giants offense that never stood a chance in this game. And it was because of all of the things that made that 2018 defense a success — dominant pass rush, takeaways and a heck of a lot of fun.

Let’s start with the Bears’ new single-season sack leader Robert Quinn, who really had to earn that record-setting 18th sack against the Giants. Quinn came close on a couple of occasions, but he finally got home in the fourth quarter to surpass the great Richard Dent as Chicago’s single-season sack leader. Quinn now leads the NFL in sacks, as well.

Now, let’s talk about the guy opposite him in second-year pro Trevis Gipson, who looks like he can develop into a great edge rusher. Gipson had two strip sacks of Glennon during Sunday’s game, and he was playing on an entirely different level. Then there was defensive end Angelo Blackson (who recorded a safety), safety Tashaun Gipson (who had an interception), safety Deon Bush (who had another interception) and rookie nose tackle Khyiris Tonga (who had a fumble recovery and played fullback on Montgomery’s first touchdown run).

While Chicago’s defense is going to look different next season, there is some great young talent in place moving into the future.

Special teams: A-

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Cairo Santos had plenty of kicking opportunities in this game, as he connected on both of his field goals, including 44 yarder, as well as all three extra points. Punter Pat O’Donnell had a quiet first half, but he had five punts for an average of 45.7 yards, including a 56 yarder.

The Bears didn’t get many return opportunities, considering the Giants only scored once. Rookie Khalil Herbert had a solid 16-yard return on one of Chicago’s two kickoff returns. While Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant, who returned from a concussion, had a quiet day with one punt return for one yard and one kickoff return for six yards.

Coaching: C

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Let’s give Matt Nagy some credit for his decision to take a timeout in the fourth quarter after Quinn broke the Bears’ single-season sack record so the Soldier Field crowd had a chance to honor Quinn. That was a really cool moment.

Now that we got that out of the way…

The one thing that’s become infuriating with Nagy over these final few weeks is his refusal to prioritize the development of the younger players on the roster. Why else would Nagy chose to start veteran Jason Peters over rookie Teven Jenkins at left tackle? Or Artie Burns over rookie Thomas Graham Jr. at cornerback?

Although it wasn’t a huge surprise considering Nagy did the same thing with starting Germain Ifedi against his former Seahawks team rather than give rookie Larry Borom his starting job back.

That in itself is a reminder that Nagy isn’t thinking about the future. Not anymore.

[listicle id=493391]

1

1