Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 3 loss

The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal defeat to the Cleveland Browns, which was the direct result of Chicago’s dismal offense that managed just 47 yards in Justin Fields’ first NFL start.

While the defense was sloppy in the second half, they were on the field for nearly 40 minutes and kept the Bears in the game longer than possible. And Matt Nagy, well, he had his worst performance as a head coach/play caller in his four years in Chicago.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this loss.

Offense: F

Just when you think Matt Nagy’s offense can’t possibly get worse, it does just that — and with the Bears’ future at quarterback under center. Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a disaster, where the offense gained 47 yards against a Browns defense that feasted on Fields to the tune of 9.0 sacks. Nagy did nothing to help Fields or make adjustments, and many were left wondering if Nagy will do irreparable damage to Fields.

The offensive line was a mess, where Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi were left to fend for themselves against the likes of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Running back David Montgomery had 10 carries for 34 yards, and the run game never got going. The tight ends were once again uninvolved, cathcing one pass for 11 yards on five targets. Ultimately, it all goes back to Nagy’s play calling and how he did nothing to put the Bears offense in a position to succeed against the Browns.

Defense: C+

Give the Bears defense all the credit in the world for keeping them in the game as long as they were. And despite some miscues, it was hard to get mad at anything the defense did when they were on the field for nearly 40 minutes with the offense unable to sustain drives. Roquan Smith was all over the field, but he’s seen better days, as did the rest of the inside linebackers. Following a solid game against the Bengals, safety Eddie Jackson regressed.

The good news was nickelback wasn’t a concern as Duke Shelley had his best outing of the season. Even better news? The Bears got the most out of their star pass rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, who combined for 3.5 of the Bears’ 5.0 sacks. Mack and Quinn have gotten off to hot starts through these first three games, and Chicago’s going to need that to help alleviate pressure from their secondary and offense.

Special Teams: B

Not that it matters, but the Bears’ special teams had a solid day against the Browns where not much went right. Kicker Cairo Santos made two field goals, which brought his streak to 30 consecutive made field goals dating back to Week 3 of 2020. But it was Pat O’Donnell who was the star of the game, as he booted seven punts for 397 yards, including a 63-yarder.

Nsimba Webster did fumble a punt return, but Caleb Johnson managed to recover it to give the defense at least a little time to breathe before they took the field shortly after the offense’s three-and-out. Khalil Herbert returned four kickoffs for 95 yards.

Coaching: F-

Disclaimer: This grade is for Matt Nagy and Matt Nagy only.

Nagy was an absolute mess for the Bears, and he never gave his team a chance against the Browns. He gets an F- because there’s nothing lower than that. Nagy did a disservice to Fields, who never stood a chance with a game plan that was identical to the one designed for Andy Dalton. Perhaps even more alarming was the fact that Nagy never made any adjustments and essentially threw Fields to the dogs.

Not only did Nagy endanger his franchise quarterback, but his game plan forced the Bears defense to play what felt like the entire game — 39:34 to be exact. The one thing you can say is that the Bears defense didn’t give up in this game. Even though they were sloppy, they kept fighting and kept the score much closer than it should’ve been.

The Bears have never fired a head coach mid-season, but Nagy could very well be the first if Chicago loses to Detroit next week.

