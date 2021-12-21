Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 15 loss

The Chicago Bears suffered another frustrating defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, which marked their eighth loss in the last nine games and dropped the Bears to 4-10 on the season.

While many expected Chicago to lose to Minnesota, they didn’t expect it in the fashion that happened. The Bears once again beat themselves with penalties, turnovers and red zone struggles, which wasted an impressive defensive performance against the Vikings.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this loss.

Offense: D-

I’m shocked — shocked I tell you — that in the game where Matt Nagy took back play-calling duties in place of Bill Lazor, who is sidelined with COVID-19, the Bears offense struggled the way it did. That’s not to say Chicago wasn’t able to move the ball, which they did to the tune of 370 yards. But when it mattered most — scoring points in the red zone — they scored just one touchdown in five trips inside the red zone. That score came with one second left on the clock. Those three lost fumbles didn’t help either.

While Justin Fields’ stat line indicates that he had a good game — 26-of-39 for 285 yards and one touchdown — he had his share of struggles against the Vikings. Ball security and taking sacks remain an issue for Fields, and it’s something that should be a focus this offseason for the next head coach. But it’s not something to overly concerned about for a rookie, as those are things that can be cleaned up.

Rookie Teven Jenkins made his first NFL start at left tackle, where he was plagued again by penalties. He had seven penalties in seven quarters, but that’s something that can be cleaned up. But Jenkins bounced back in pass protection, and he’s becoming a fan favorite after sticking up for his quarterback after he took a late hit out of bounds. Bears pass catchers had their share of mistakes, which include dropped balls by Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham and Damiere Byrd.

Defense: B

All things considered, the Bears defense had an inspired and impressive performance against a Vikings offense with some real threats. Chicago held Minnesota to 193 total yards, which included limiting Kirk Cousins to 87 yards and Justin Jefferson to 46 yards.

But there were three players who were simply dominant for the Bears. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who was elected to the Pro Bowl before the game, was dominant with a two-sack performance, where he added four tackles, including one for a loss, two QB hits and a forced fumble. Quinn now has 16 sacks in 14 games, and he’s 1.5 shy from tying Richard Dent’s single-season record. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks made his return to the starting lineup, and he reminded everyone just how much he hates the Vikings. Hicks had two sacks, five tackles, including two for a loss and four QB hits.

Then there was rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., who has been hidden on the practice squad all season despite looking like the team’s No. 2 CB behind Jaylon Johnson. In his first start, Graham had seven tackles, three pass breakups, a 90.7 PFF grade, one passing stop and allowed 10 yards for zero first downs. It’s another indictment on the coaching staff that it took the entire starting secondary getting COVID-19 for Graham to get playing time.

Special Teams: B-

Special teams has been the most reliable unit for the Bears this season, but there were some hits and misses against the Vikings. Running back Damien Williams had a blocked — technically, tipped — punt deep in Minnesota territory, which set the Bears up on the Vikings 30-yard line, although they couldn’t turn it into points. Punter Pat O’Donnell had a busy night and booted a 72-yard punt.

But there were also some costly miscues, including a muffed punt by Damiere Byrd that wasted a three-and-out stop by the defense, and Cairo Santos had a field goal that was blocked. For the first 59:59 of the game, Santos’ field goal was the only points scored by the Bears.

Coaching: D

Give defensive coordinator Sean Desai a ton of credit, because his defense’s performance was inspired considering they were missing their entire starting secondary and had to ride with Kindle Vildor as a starter. The defense held their own against a Vikings offense everyone expected to throw all over them.

Now that we’ve got the positive out of the way, this was another poor coaching outing for Matt Nagy, who continues to illustrate why he’s soon going to be out of a job. Nagy got play-calling duties back with Bill Lazor sidelined with COVID-19, and it was a reminder of why Nagy handed them over in the first place. It didn’t benefit Fields, and Nagy didn’t call any passes 20-plus yards downfield, which happens to be one of Fields’ strengths. Nagy set the tone for the night with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty arguing a questionable call, and it trickled over to his team, which totaled nine penalties on the night.

