Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 12 win

The Chicago Bears avoided a six-game losing streak with a 16-14 victory over the winless Detroit Lions, which required a Cairo Santos field goal as time expired.

While the Bears got the win, there was a lot to be desired from the offense’s performance, as they managed just one touchdown and 16 points against one of the worst defenses and teams in the NFL. The victory might’ve saved Matt Nagy’s job for now, he showed once again why he’s not the guy for the job.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this win.

Offense: C+

Quarterback Andy Dalton was impressive in relief of an injured Justin Fields, where he orchestrated the Bears’ best statistic passing performance of the season completing 62 percent of his passes for 317 yards and one touchdown. With Allen Robinson sidelined for a second straight game, Darnell Mooney stepped up in a big way with a 123-yard performance, his second straight 100-yard game. The tight ends were also involved, as Jimmy Graham was the recipient of the only Bears touchdown and Cole Kmet was the second-leading receiver with a career-high eight receptions on 11 targets for 65 yards.

But while the passing game had a rare victory, the run game wasn’t as fortunate. The Bears, who entered the game as the sixth-best rushing offense in the NFL, mustered just 68 rushing yards on one of the league’s worst run defenses. Running back David Montgomery was held to just 46 yards on 17 carries after a 100-yard outing in the two teams’ first meeting earlier this season.

While the passing offense showed signs of life, the Bears offense didn’t look any different than in weeks past. They only managed 16 points against the worst team in the NFL.

Defense: B

While the Bears defense looked rough around the edges at times — I’m looking at you, Artie Burns — they ultimately did what they were expected to in order to win. When you allowing only 14 points, it should be enough for your team to win. But the Lions definitely helped out with the handful of holding penalties that doomed many drives. Robert Quinn had another sack — his 11th on the year, which ranks third in the NFL — and five tackles, including one for a loss. Jaylon Johnson and Trevis Gipson each had a forced fumble, another indication that the 2020 draft class could be Ryan Pace’s best yet.

The Bears did lose Roquan Smith to a hamstring injury in the second quarter, which was a devastating blow. Christian Jones was so-so as his replacement alongside Alec Ogletree, where Jones tied for a team-best six tackles. While Burns got the start in place of a struggling Vildor, it was much of the same result, and cornerback remains a concern.

Sure, Chicago was facing the winless Lions. But the Bears offense saved the defense from having to go out there and try to avoid blowing another late-game lead.

Special Teams: A

Sure, Cairo Santos missed his a kick in each of the last four games after connecting on 40 straight field goals, which was just four shy of the all-time record set but Adam Vinatieri in 2016. And while Santos missed on a 53-yard field goal, he did connect on three other field goals, including a 28-yard field goal as time expired to win the game.

Pat O’Donnell has plenty of experience punting throughout a game, and he continued that against the Lions. He punted four times and averaged 46 yards, with two of them landing inside the Detroit 20-yard line. Jakeem Grant saw double duty on offense and special teams, where he had two kick returns for 44 yards and four punt returns for 39 yards on the afternoon.

Coaching: C

While Matt Nagy himself has earned an F this season, the Bears didn’t walk into Detroit and deliver the winless Lions their first victory of the season, which is a small victory. That would’ve been a shock but also completely believable, especially given the plethora of distractions this week as Nagy’s future has been called into question. Losing to the winless Lions would’ve been rock bottom. Nagy avoided that. At least for now.

