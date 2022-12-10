Bears report card: How we graded Chicago at the bye week

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-10 through the first 13 weeks, where their season is all but over after being eliminated from postseason contention. While it’s been ugly this season, the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields has made this season a success.

With Chicago wrapping up a bye week after their Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it’s the perfect time to look back at where this team is at on offense, defense, special teams and with the coaching staff with just four games left on the schedule.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the first 13 games and how we graded the Bears in their 3-10 season (so far).

Offense: B

Let’s be honest, the reason the Bears offense is receiving a “B” instead of a “D” is because of quarterback Justin Fields and what he’s done for this offense since the mini-bye week. The offense has been night and day from Weeks 1-6 and Weeks 7-13, where Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most explosive players and has made history on almost a weekly basis. The Bears averaged 15.5 points per game through the first six weeks and have averaged 25 points per game since, and Fields has been a big part of that. Fields has been the NFL’s best running quarterback with 905 yards, and he has a chance to break Lamar Jackson’s single-season record. Fields has accounted for 21 touchdowns (11 passing, 8 rushing), and he’s managed to electrify this underwhelming offense with his impressive skill set. The Bears have already won this season because they’ve found their guy in Fields.

Chicago has had the best run game in the NFL since the beginning of the season, and they’re currently averaging 189.2 rushing yards per game. Which is made more impressive considering the passing game has been the worst in the league and teams know the Bears are going to run the ball. Fields has been a big part of the run game’s success since the bye week (with 623 rushing yards for an average of 103.8 yards per game). But running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert have also contributed in a big way. Herbert has been a better fit in this scheme, but Montgomery remains a key piece in the run game. Herbert has 643 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, and four touchdowns in 10 games. Montgomery has 641 rushing yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, in 12 games.

While the run game has thrived, the passing game has struggled. But it’s certainly improved from where it was within the first six weeks. Darnell Mooney leads Chicago in receiving with 493 yards (which isn’t ideal), and he’s now done for the season. Cole Kmet has been a pleasant surprise this season, and he’s emerged as one of Fields’ most dependable targets. Kmet is second in receiving with 408 yards and a team-best five touchdown receptions. The Bears had their best passing game against the Packers in Week 13, where they opened up the downfield passing game. The hope is we’ll see more of that down the stretch.

The offensive line was a huge concern even before the start of the season, and there’s plenty of work that needs to be done this offseason. While the offensive line has done a good job in run blocking, they’ve struggled protecting the quarterback. The Bears have allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL through 13 weeks with 42. Teven Jenkins has been the team’s best offensive lineman, where he’s found a new home at right guard. Rookie Braxton Jones has had a solid season, but there are questions at center and right tackle moving forward.

Defense: D

It’s been a brutal season for the Bears defense, which hasn’t been helped with the trades of star linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn. This was already a young, inexperienced defense (with top rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker getting the start from the get-go), but the group has a significant talent deficiency and has dealt with injuries, including losing safety Eddie Jackson, who had a bounce back year, for the season. In the first six weeks, Chicago allowed 19.7 points per game. Since the mini-bye week, they’ve allowed 30.7 points per game.

The biggest problem this season has been a lack of a pass rush, which hasn’t helped the secondary and has allowed opposing quarterbacks to thrive. The Bears have recorded just 16 sacks in 13 games, which is worst in the NFL. While they started the year with five sacks through the first two games, it got worse down the line (especially after Quinn was traded). They’ve had just four games with more than one sack.

Chicago has also struggled when it comes to defending the run, where they’ve been among the bottom of the league all season. They’re allowing an average 146.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. The Bears have allowed less than 100 rushing yards in just four games this season. They’ve allowed 200-plus rushing yards in three games this season, including a season-high 262 rushing yards to the Giants. Chicago also allowed 149-plus rushing yards in seven games.

The secondary hasn’t benefited from a nonexistent pass rush, which has put even more pressure on them this season. The Bears have a solid safety duo in Jackson and Brisker, but there are questions at cornerback outside of Jaylon Johnson. Gordon has had an up-and-down rookie year, which started with getting picked on by Aaron Rodgers in Week 2. The Bears have generated 15 takeaways this season, which is tied for 12th in the NFL.

Special Teams: B-

Special teams haven’t been great this season, where there have been a number of blunders that have cost the Bears in a big way this season. Kicker Cairo Santos, while still solid, isn’t as dependable as he’s been in the past. While he’s connected on 90 percent (18-of-20) field goals, he’s missed four extra points this season. Punter Trenton Gill has quietly been having an impressive rookie season, where he’s average 46.9 yards per punt, with 11 downed inside the 20-yard line. He did have one punt blocked, which happened because Khalil Herbert whiffed on a block.

Things have been rough in the return game, particularly for rookie Velus Jones Jr. Jones fumbled two punts within three weeks (against the Giants and Commanders), which ultimately led to Chicago losses. He was a healthy scratch in Weeks 9 and 10, but he’s since made his way back to the lineup.

Coaching: B

Typically, a 3-10 record wouldn’t warrant a “B” grade for the coaching staff. But everyone knew what we were in for this season, and when GM Ryan Poles started trading valuable assets for draft capital, the expectations shifted even lower. The fact that the Bears have been in most of the games they’ve lost this season — they’ve lost six of those 10 games by one score — is impressive and speaks to what first-year Matt Eberflus has instilled in his team. Eberflus hasn’t been perfect, but he’s exactly the kind of coach this team needs. The team has bought into the culture, and the arrow is pointed up.

First-time play caller Luke Getsy deserves a ton of credit for the offense’s turnaround this season. The offense sputtered in the first six weeks of the season before the mini-bye week provided an opportunity for Getsy to turn things around. That started with more designed QB runs for Fields, which opened up the offense in a big way. But Getsy hasn’t been without his struggles, particularly when it comes to situational play calling. We have to remember he’s a first-time play caller, and there will be plenty of lows to accompany the highs.

It’s hard to fault defensive coordinator Alan Williams for the defense’s performance this season after Poles traded away its two best players in Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, leaving an already-underwhelming defensive roster with two gaping holes. The pass rush has been nonexistent this season, which makes it difficult to get anything done on defense, the defensive line is worse than previously thought and the secondary has dealt with injuries.

Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has had a rough year with some gaffes on special teams. Cairo Santos and rookie Trenton Gill have been solid, but there have been plenty of mistakes that have cost the Bears games this season.

