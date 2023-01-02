Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 17 loss vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (3-13) were defeated, 41-10, by the Detroit Lions (8-8), which marked their ninth straight loss of the season.

It was an embarrassing outing all around for the Bears, who looked like a team on the longest losing streak in franchise history. Unlike the previous two games, Chicago didn’t look prepared for Sunday’s game against the Lions. The lack of effort was evident and contributed to the brutal blowout. Justin Fields’ first quarter and Velus Jones’ 63-yard kickoff return were the highlights of the afternoon. Everything else was bad.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this loss.

Offense: D-

The only reason the offense doesn’t receive an F is because of Justin Fields’ incredible first quarter performance on the ground. Fields rushed for 105 yards in the first quarter, including long runs of 31 and 60 yards that helped put the Bears in a position to score their only 10 points of the game. Fields rushed for 132 yards, which brought him to within 64 yards of breaking Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record in Week 18. Unfortunately, the good stopped there.

Chicago was outscored 34-0 in the final three quarters, where the offense went a full quarter-plus before finally getting a first down in the second half. Fields had the worst passing game of his career, completing 7-of-21 passes for 75 yards with one touchdown and a silly interception at the end of the first half. One of the reason for his struggles was the poor play of the offensive line, as Fields was sacked seven times, including twice in three plays. Bears receivers combined for just three catches for 36 yards on the afternoon, where tight end Cole Kmet led the team with 27 yards on two catches. If not for Fields, the Bears’ run game would’ve struggled for the second straight week as David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert combined for just 55 yards.

Defense: F

Where to start with this defense? First things first, they didn’t show up to play this game. It was evident from the Lions’ first offensive series, where they marched 75 yards in nine plays to score a touchdown. It continued with another six play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession. And it culminated with Chicago being outscored 34-0 in the final three quarters. For a defense that was able to keep up with two Super Bowl contenders in the Eagles and Bills — despite injuries and a depleted roster — it was an embarrassing, unacceptable outing.

The Lions had 504 total yards of offense, and they could do whatever they wanted through the air or on the ground. Jared Goff shredded the Bears secondary, completing 21-of-29 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Detroit won the rushing battle convincingly, totaling 265 yards. Jamaal Williams rushed for 144 yards on 22 carries (6.5 avg) and a touchdown while D’Andre Swift rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries (7.1 avg) and a score. The good news? The Bears recorded double-digit sacks with one on Goff and one of backup Nate Sudfeld. But outside of that, Goff had all day to throw in the pocket.

Special Teams: B+

The Bears’ special teams were the most consistent unit of the afternoon, where rookie Velus Jones Jr. once again made a highlight in the kick return game. Jones has come a long way from just a few weeks ago, when it looked like his future was in doubt. But his speed and playmaking ability were evident on his 63-yard kickoff return near the end of the first half, which gave Chicago a chance to score before halftime. They didn’t, but it was another example of Jones coming into his own in the return game. Cairo Santos connected on his lone field goal attempts from 23 yards and one extra point. Meanwhile, rookie Trenton Gill had a busy afternoon, punting seven times for 321 yards, including pinning three of those inside the 20-yard line.

Coaching: D

The Bears weren’t ready to play this game against the Lions, which falls on Matt Eberflus and the coaching staff. It’s one thing to lose to a better team, it’s another thing entirely to get embarrassed because of a lack of effort and preparation. For the first time during this brutal losing streak, we saw the wheels fall off with this team. The defense, which had hung with the likes of the Eagles and Bills, let the Lions steamroll them. Yes, it’s true this roster is the worst in the NFL. But when you’ve set the standard for playing, including continuing to fight, and this is the product, it goes to show they weren’t prepared. Then there’s the fact that Eberflus left quarterback Justin Fields in the game when there was no need to. Regardless of Fields wanting to stay in or whatever learning experience they thought was to be gained from a brutal beat down, Eberflus should’ve done what’s best for Fields.

