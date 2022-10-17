Bears report card: How we graded Chicago through 6 games

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 2-4 through the first six games, which isn’t necessarily a surprise considering the lack of talent on the roster amid a rebuild. But it’s been uglier than expected, especially when it comes to the development of quarterback Justin Fields.

With Chicago wrapping up a mini-bye week of sorts following a brutal loss to the Washington Commanders, it’s the perfect time to take a look at where this team is through the first six games on offense, defense, special teams and with the coaching staff.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the first six games and how we graded the Bears in their 2-4 start.

Offense: D

Just when we thought we’d closed the book on bad offense heading into Justin Fields’ second year, things have gone from bad to worse for the Bears. It’s been an abysmal showing on offense, with one exception. So let’s start with the lone positive — the run game. While nothing else has worked, Chicago has one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL. They’ve averaging 170.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the league. David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert have been complimentary backs while Fields has been a big part of the run game over the last couple of weeks (which isn’t necessarily designed).

The passing game has been a disaster from the jump, and the Bears are the worst passing offense in the league — and it’s not even close. Chicago is averaging just 122.8 passing yards per game, which is dead last. But considering the porous offensive line that has Fields as among the most pressured quarterbacks in the NFL, a lack of proven receivers and first-year play caller, it’s no surprise.

Obviously, the biggest concern at this point is Fields’ development in a crucial second season. Especially given that Fields looks like he’s regressed after his rookie season. This offensive line and receiving corp isn’t conducive to success for a young quarterback. The hope at this point is that Fields survives the 2022 season without any permanent damage so that GM Ryan Poles can build up the roster around him in 2023.

Defense: C-

It’s been a rough start for this young Bears defense, which isn’t surprising given they’re learning a new scheme under Matt Eberflus and have some young, inexperienced players. Chicago has notably struggled defending the run, where they’ve been one of the worst in the NFL. They’re allowing 163 rushing yards per game. They’re only allowing 178.7 passing yards per game, but they also allowed Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins to pick them apart in the first halves of their respective games. And that’s what it comes down to: The defense has played terribly in the first half. They’ve allowed 83 points in the first half.

But it’s been an entirely different story in the second half. Chicago has been a much better defense after halftime, where they’ve made the necessary adjustments to keep the team in games. How good have they been? The Bears have allowed 35 points in the second half and just two second-half touchdowns through six games — against the Vikings and Commanders in Weeks 5 and 6. And that one against Washington was because a muffed punt gave the Commanders the ball on Chicago’s 6-yard line.

While this defense has some talented players — including veterans Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson and rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker — they still have a ways to go. That starts with playing a complete game, from start to finish.

Special Teams: C

At times, the special teams have looked liked Chicago’s best unit. And that has to do with the consistency of kicker Cairo Santos, who’s gone a perfect 7-for-7 on his field goals. Santos, who missed a Week 4 game due to personal reasons, did miss a pair of extra points in the season opener against the 49ers. But he remains a consistent source of points for the Bears. Punter Trenton Gill has had plenty of opportunities early in his rookie season, where he’s averaged 48.72 yards per punt on 25 punts. Josh Blackwell also recovered a muffed punt on special teams.

Unfortunately, there have been some issues with returning duties. Rookie Velus Jones made his NFL debut back in Week 4, and it’s been a rough start. Jones has muffed two punts in the last three games — in Week 4 against the Giants and Week 6 against the Commanders — which cost the Bears a chance at victory. Coach Matt Eberflus hinted that we could see a change at returner, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation. After all, Eberflus hasn’t shied away from letting his rookies play through their struggles.

Coaching: C-

The Bears are inexperienced across the board — a first-year head coach in Matt Eberflus; first-year offensive play caller in Luke Getsy; and first-year defensive play caller in Alan Williams. So it’s been far from perfect over these first six games. While it hasn’t been perfect, Eberflus has done well with the overall game management, which has included getting a little aggressive when needed. Eberflus and Williams have done a good job making necessary adjustments in the second half, where the defense has been at its best.

Then there’s Getsy, who’s no doubt been the most criticized member of the coaching staff. But with the importance of Fields’ development, it’s as it should be. It hasn’t been easy for first-year play caller Getsy, who’s come under fire for his conservative play calling and his failure to put Fields in more favorable positions. While we were promised Getsy would fit his scheme to his players, it’s certainly felt like the opposite has happened in the beginning of the season.

