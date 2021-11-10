Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 9 loss

The Chicago Bears lost their fourth straight game with a 29-27 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the officiating was one-sided and rookie quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout performance. After a 3-2 start, the Bears have dropped to 3-6 heading into the bye week.

While there’s been plenty of discussion about the poor officiating and how it ultimately impacted the Bears, there was a silver lining in rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ performance, where he had his breakout game in a hostile environment on Monday Night Football.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this loss.

Offense: B

Justin Fields had his coming out party in a hostile environment on a prime-time stage with all of the football world to see. Fields shined in the spotlight, where he was poised, confident and decisive with his decisions to either run or throw the ball. But it was his big arm that was on display in this game, where he made some clutch throws that had everyone impressed. Fields even led his team on a 75-yard scoring drive in the final minutes, which culminated in a 16-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney.

But despite Fields’ second-half success, Chicago’s offense stalled in the first half, where they managed just three points after leading Pittsburgh in most statistical categories at halftime. But credit to the coaching staff — they made adjustments and leaned into their trust of their young quarterback, which led to a. 21-point fourth quarter that put the Bears in a position to win.

Chicago has been a run-first team, but they only ran the ball 26 times — with David Montgomery getting 13 carries and Khalil Herbert only four touches — which had a lot to do with the Bears trailing in the second half, as well as the success in the passing game with Fields.

While the officials certainly didn’t make it easy on the offense — whether it was negating a touchdown on a phantom low block penalty or missing a roughing the passer call — the Bears offense didn’t help themselves at all in the first half. But, when all was said and done, the second half was easily the best offensive performance this unit has had all season, and the continued progression of Fields is a big reason why.

Defense: C-

The Bears defense was missing three starters against the Steelers — outside linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and linebacker Alec Ogletree — and their presence was felt. Following back-to-back brutal games where they allowed 30 points, the box score wasn’t too bad, as they allowed 175 net passing yards and 105 net rushing yards.

But when the Bears defense had a chance to put the game away — after Fields led his team on a 75-yard touchdown drive to give Chicago a 27-26 lead with two minutes left — they choked. The Steelers marched 52 yards in seven plays in 1:20 to kick the game-winning field goal. On that drive, the Bears committed two offsides penalties.

The game was sloppy on defense, which included penalties that were deserved and others that were questionable amid poor officiating. Sure, Chicago sacked Ben Roethlisberger four times, but they didn’t get a takeaway.

Chicago’s defense continued to regress as they failed to contain what was an underwhelming Pittsburgh offense, including giving up the game-winning field goal with ease, which prompted Roquan Smith to explain the defense was the reason they lost for the second straight week.

Special Teams: B+

Cairo Santos’ streak of 40 consecutive field goals was snapped when the Bears made the decision to attempt a 65-yard field goal as time expired — on a field that hasn’t been kind to kickers — rather than attempt a Hail Mary. Santos had connected on two field goals before that, and it’s disappointing that the streak had to end on a kick that, while down the middle, was well short of the goal post.

But the miss isn’t the reason for the B+. Chicago shouldn’t have done that to Santos. Jakeem Grant, the return specialist Ryan Pace traded midseason to acquire, returned a kickoff 32 yards and looked to set the offense up with great field position. But he fumbled the ball and gave the ball back the Steelers, who turned the turnover into what was ultimately the deciding field goal.

The good news is the Bears essentially canceled that out with a fumble recovery of their own, which was returned by DeAndre Houston-Carson 25 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Coaching: C

Matt Nagy made his return to the sideline after missing last week’s game with COVID-19. And while Nagy is enough to draw criticism just by existing, he was overshadowed by the poor officiating. Still, it was evident why Nagy won’t be with the Bears next season — his team remains undisciplined, as evidenced by some silly penalties, which might be the deciding factor in his future rather than the offense’s production.

It’s hard to put too much blame on Sean Desai for the defense’s performance given he was missing three defensive starters, including Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson. Desai actually did a decent job leading his defense, although there were head scratching moments, including putting Kindle Vildor on Pat Freiermuth in the red zone. But there were also some good calls, including a timely blitz that led to a sack by Roquan Smith, which led to a Steelers punt.

You do have to give some credit to the Bears offensive coaching staff. After another uninspired and conservative first-half effort, they opened things up and got more aggressive in the second half. That had everything to do with trusting rookie Justin Fields to execute, and you could see the coaches get more confident with each passing drive.

That doesn’t mean Nagy and his coaching staff should be here next season. The fact that Fields was able to thrive in spite of Nagy was encouraging. Now, think about what Fields can do with a real offensive play caller.

