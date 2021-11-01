Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 8 loss

The Chicago Bears lost their third straight game with a 33-22 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, where the offense was encouraging and the defense downright disastrous in the second half. After a 3-2 start, the Bears have dropped to 3-5.

There was a silver lining in rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ performance, where he finally had a mini-breakout game of sorts where he showcased his special skillset. And it’s no coincidence that Matt Nagy wasn’t on the sideline when it happened.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this loss.

Offense: B

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears offense showed signs of progress against the 49ers, which is interesting considering Matt Nagy was watching the game from whatever secret location he’s holed himself up in.

The most important thing that happened yesterday was that Justin Fields took a step forward in his development. The Bears catered to his strengths, utilizing play action and designed rollouts and quarterback runs, and it allowed Fields to play more free. He wasn’t overthinking like he appeared to be over the last few games, and it allowed him to just play football. Fields showed everyone why Chicago traded up to get him with the 11th overall pick, and it’s hard not to be excited about Fields’ future.

The run game continues to be the offense’s strength. While rookie Khalil Herbert had another solid game with 72 yards on 23 carries, it was Fields who really ignited the run game. He had 103 yards on 10 carries, including an improbable 22-yard touchdown run.

The offense had one of its better games this season, and without Nagy. But at the same time, it’s hard to give the offense any higher than a B when they only scored 22 points. Chicago settled for too many field goals on stalled drives, and that should be the next focus when it comes to making strides on offense.

Defense: D

AP Photo/David Banks

Story continues

In a twist of fate, it was the Bears defense that cost them a win with a performance Roquan Smith called “embarrassing.” While Chicago held San Francisco to just 9 points in the first half, everything went downhill in the second half. The Bears were leading 13-9 with the 49ers pinned deep in their own territory on third-and-19. Instead of getting a stop, Chicago allowed Deebo Samuel to turn a check down into an 83-yard gain, which set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jimmy Garoppolo. It completely changed the swing of the game.

The Bears allowed the 49ers to score on each of their four possessions in the second half — three touchdowns and a field goal — with the exception of their final kneel down at the end of the game. It was unacceptable for a unit that knows better.

Chicago gave up 467 total yards, the most since 2015, and they allowed the 49ers to run all over them, surrendering 145 rushing yards, including 137 by Elijah Mitchell and two rushing touchdowns by Garoppolo. For the third straight game, the Bears have given up 145-plus yards on the ground — 154 yards vs. Packers, 182 yards vs. Bucs and 145 yards vs. 49ers.

Oh, and to make matters worse, Chicago had zero quarterback hits, zero sacks, zero takeaways and forced zero punts. Just a brutal outing all around, where everyone, including Sean Desai, deserves blame.

Special Teams: B

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Funny how in a game where special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was serving as acting head coach that there were some significant special teams contributions. Kicker Cairo Santos continued his streak of consecutive made field goals. Santos connected on all three of his field goals to extend his streak to 37, which is tied for the fourth-best streak in NFL history.

But Santos did miss an extra point on Chicago’s second touchdown, but it’s hard to complain when he’s had the success he’s had over the last couple of years. He was bound to have a slip up eventually, and at least it cost the Bears 1 point instead of 3.

Brandon Aiyuk returned two punts for 28 yards, including a 21-yard return that reminded everyone that Chicago has the worst punt coverage in the NFL this season.

Coaching: C+

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bears didn’t get the win, it’s hard to deny that the Bears — with the exception of the defense in the second half — looked sharper under special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who was serving as acting head coach with Matt Nagy still sidelined with COVID-19. Specifically with the offense.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was able to call the plays without Nagy in his ear, where he catered to Justin Fields’ strengths with designed quarterback runs, rollouts and play action, where Fields looked confident and decisive in his throws and runs. And while the offense did have their struggles, which included scoring just 22 points and stalling in the red zone which forced them to settle for field goals, it was an encouraging effort.

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai deserves some blame for this loss after his unit game up 30-plus points for the second straight week, and they had no answer for the 49ers in the second half. Sure, the Bears gave up 38 points last week to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But they had a lot of short fields given the offense’s struggles and turnovers. It’s different when it’s the 49ers put up 33 points with ease. The Bears gave up 471 total yards of offense, their most since 2018, and there was sloppy play all around with missed tackles and players out of position. This was easily Desai’s worst game as a defensive play caller.

[listicle id=487781]

1

1