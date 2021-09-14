Bears Report Card: Here’s how we graded the Bears’ defense in Week 1 loss to Rams

The days of the Chicago Bears having a championship defense appear to be over. Whether it’s Khalil Mack failing to make any notable plays or Eddie Jackson’s biggest moment being a blunder usually reserved for junior varsity high schoolers, the Monsters of the Midway are anything but.

Sure, it’s only one week. And yes, the Bears have a new defensive coordinator who’s never called a game before last Sunday. Maybe it will get better. Or, maybe it’s the new normal.

If the Bears’ defensive performance against the Rams — one in which they surrendered 34 points — is, in fact, their new normal, it’s going to be an even longer season than what the harshest of critics predicted.

Here’s how we graded each of the Bears’ defensive position groups in Week 1.

Defensive line: B-

The Bears' defensive line limited Darrel Henderson and the Rams' rushing attack to virtually no production until late in the game when there wasn't much left to play for. Chicago held Los Angeles to just 3.2 yards per carry and the longest run mustered by the Rams went for just 15 yards. Akiem Hicks was once again the headliner, finishing with three tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two QB hits. His three QB pressures led the team

Linebackers: C+

The Bears' inside linebackers, led by Roquan Smith, and edge defenders, led by Khalil Mack, had an average night but needed to produce a big play or two for Chicago to have any chance at winning the game. They failed to do so. Smith ended the game as the ninth-highest graded defender on defense, per PFF, which isn't good enough for a player who's projected to be the defensive leader in 2021. Mack mustered just one pressure on Matthew Stafford. Again, not good enough. Robert Quinn was a tad more productive. He ended the night tied for the team lead with three pressures and 0.5 sacks.

Defensive backs: D-

Second-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson was OK. He wasn't great -- he gave up two receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown -- but he did play with a reliable and physical style in coverage that, assuming he continues to grow as a player, will make him one of the more formidable big-bodied cover guys in the league. The rest of the secondary was downright brutal, led by former All-Pro Eddie Jackson, whose play has been on a rapid decline over the last few seasons. He may have had his worst moment as a Bear when he failed to touch Van Jefferson when the receiver fell to the ground after hauling in a long pass from Stafford, allowing Jefferson to get up and run for a touchdown. It was embarrassing. Kindle Vildor was fine, giving up just one reception for 19 yards (it was the only play he was targeted on), but Marqui Christian sunk the position group by surrendering five catches (on six targets) for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

