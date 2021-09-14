Bears Report Card: How we graded the Bears’ offense in Week 1 loss to Rams

The Chicago Bears lost in Week 1’s Sunday night opener in blowout fashion to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-14, in a game that was about as lopsided as the final score would indicate.

Despite a competitive 13-7 halftime score, the Bears couldn’t keep pace with Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense, in part, because Chicago’s offense just wasn’t explosive enough.

Whether that was a product of average talent or below-average play-calling will become clear as the the season marches on. For now, it was an all-around uninspiring performance from everyone not named David Montgomery.

Here’s how we graded each position group.

Quarterback: C

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Andy Dalton #14 of the Chicago Bears runs for yards during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton completed 27-of-38 passes for 206 yards and one interception in what was a performance that was very predictable from the veteran journeyman. Dalton was a non-threatening passer who rarely pushed the ball downfield. He had the second lowest average intended air yards per pass of Week 1 (4.2) and it showed. Still, he wasn't awful. He did his job, sans the killer interception in the end zone early in the game, and will get another start in Week 2 against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals. A quick note on Justin Fields: Fields didn't factor into this grade because he attempted only two passes. He added a touchdown run on the ground, too.

Running backs: A

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball on a 61-yard rush in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery had his most impressive day as a runner since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2019. Montgomery finished the game with 16 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown, but it was how he produced those yards that was the real story. He ran with burst and exceptional power. It looks like the game has slowed down for him. If he can stack a few more games like Week 1 together, he'll emerge as one of the top running backs in the entire NFL. Damien Williams did his part off the bench, too. While he only managed 12 yards on six carries, he did add 28 yards on four catches and had some slippery runs and yards after contact that proved why he's an ideal backup for this team.

Wide receivers: C+

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There wasn't all that much that Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney could do in Week 1 considering the unaggressive nature of the Bears' passing attack. Dalton didn't take any shots downfield, which limited Robinson and Mooney to a combined 11 catches for 61 yards. Not great. Marquise Goodwin added four catches for 45 yards in his Bears debut and was Chicago's highest-graded offensive player for Week 1. He's going to have a bigger role than I think many expected this offseason.

Tight ends: C+

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cole Kmet was solid in Week 1, finishing with five catches for 45 yards. Jimmy Graham was limited to one catch for 11 yards. Kmet ended the game with the fourth-highest grade on offense and the second-highest grade in the passing game from PFF. It was a promising start for the second-year player from Notre Dame, even if it lacked any 'wow' moment.

Offensive line: C

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) takes on Chicago Bears offensive lineman Sam Mustipher (67) and tight end Cole Kmet (85) in the second half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This is actually a much better grade than I would've expected giving the Bears after facing Aaron Donald and the Rams defense, which finished as the top unit in the league in 2020. Sure, the analytics weren't kind to the starting five after film review, but the on-field play wasn't terrible. Donald was limited for most of the game and only generated big-play production when the game was already out of reach. The offensive tackles surrendered a total of three pressures, which considering the offseason narrative about how terrible the starting duo (and top reserves) are, three pressures isn't all that bad. Still, it isn't a great sign when an average performance by an offensive line is considered a 'win.'

