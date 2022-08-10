Bears have removed Roquan Smith from physically unable to perform list

The Chicago Bears have removed star linebacker Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday.

Smith was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp, where he’s been a spectator throughout the first two weeks of the summer.

Most notably, Smith has been involved in a contract dispute with the team, as he’s in the final year of his rookie deal. The dispute turned public on Tuesday when Smith formally requested a trade citing he didn’t feel valued by the organization.

Before Smith landed on the PUP list, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Smith wasn’t going to participate in practice due to his contract situation. There was some speculation that the Bears placed Smith on the PUP list to help him avoid fines involved with holding out — or “holding in” — from camp.

With Smith removed from the PUP list, Rapoport said Smith doesn’t plan on practicing following his trade request.

The #Bears have removed LB Roquan Smith, who is holding in and not practicing because of contractual issues, from the PUP list. Smith has requested a trade and is not expected to begin practicing, regardless. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2022

Bears general manager Ryan Poles reiterated his intentions to get a new deal in place with Smith, despite Smith declaring that he didn’t “see a path back to the organization.” It certainly appears to be a negotiation tactic on Smith’s part, one fans hope will pay off.

“Right now, my intentions are to make sure Roquan is on this team,” Poles said. “At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the team.”

