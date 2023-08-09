Bears remove Dante Pettis from non-football injury list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears removed wide receiver Dante Pettis from the non-football injury (NFI) list on Tuesday, the team announced. He is cleared to practice.

Pettis was placed on the list on July 25 for an undisclosed reason. Though, head coach Matt Eberflus then expressed his confidence in a speedy return for the wide receiver.

"It's gonna be pretty quick. He's in a good spot," Eberflus told the media the day subsequent to Pettis' placement on the list.

Pettis' return somewhat softens the blow to the number of Bears players currently experiencing injuries. Chase Claypool and D'Onta Foreman are the latest additions to the Bears' long list of injured players.

MORE: Two more Bears starters injured at training camp practice

Pettis, 27, played his first season with the Bears last year. He caught 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.