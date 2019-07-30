Bears remove Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Physically Unable to Perform list, place him on active roster

The Bears announced before practice on Tuesday morning that they removed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He and offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings were both added to the active roster.

Clinton-Dix, who signed one-year, $3 million contract with the Bears this offseason, sprained his knee during OTAs this spring. The injury wasn't considered serious, but with camp just getting underway, the Bears wanted to proceed with caution.

"Yeah it was in practice, one of our last practices that we had in OTA's and it was actually one pf the last reps," Matt Nagy said after Friday's practice. "It was unfortunate but he's done a good job again with our training staff of getting him back. I really don't have an exact [timeline], I think he's close but i don't have anything specific."

Dix appeared in all 16 games last season, spending the first seven with Green Bay before a midseason trade sent him to Washington. Between the two, Dix put up 93 tackles (80 solo), three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He joins his Alabama teammate Eddie Jackson in a secondary that will look for him to replace the production they got out of Adrian Amos, who signed a four-year deal worth $36 million with the Packers this offseason.

