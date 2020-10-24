Bears remove Badara Traore from COVID-19 list

The Bears removed Badara Traore from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The practice squad offensive lineman went on the list Oct. 10.

Following Traore’s positive test, the Bears kept their practice squad players at home for a couple of days, rather than coming into the team’s facility, out of an abundance of caution. They had no other players test positive.

Traore is the team’s first player placed on the COVID-19 list since the season started.

He signed with the Bears on May 7 as an undrafted free agent from LSU.

The Bears made two other moves to their practice squad Friday, signing safety and special teams ace Marqui Christian and releasing linebacker Sharif Finch .

