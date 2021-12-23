Bears remove Andy Dalton, Mario Edwards from reserve/COVID-19 list

Bears remove Dalton, Edwards Jr. from COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears appear to be finally turning the corner, after a COVID-19 outbreak in Halas Hall sidelined over a dozen players and coaches. On Thursday the team announced that Andy Dalton and Mario Edwards Jr. were being activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, both Chris Tabor and Bill Lazor addressed the media from inside Halas Hall, indicating that each of them had been cleared from COVID-19 protocols, as well.

Last week, the Bears had to field an entirely new starting secondary due to the virus outbreak. But this week more players are coming out of protocols than going into protocols.

That doesn’t mean the Bears are out of the woods yet. Allen Robinson, Jaylon Johnson, Tashaun Gipson, Bilal Nichols, Jesse James, Jesper Horsted, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Ryan Nall and Isaiah Coulter all remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

