Bears are releasing WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears are making roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, although this one isn’t entirely surprising.

The Bears are releasing wide receiver Breshad Perriman, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chicago claimed Perriman at final cut downs in early September, but he’s been inactive every week.

Perriman’s release frees up a roster spot, which could indicate running back David Montgomery is about to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Monday’s game against the Steelers.

Perriman most recently spent time with the Detroit Lions this offseason before being released as part of final cutdown. The previous season, Perriman played for the New York Jets, where he caught 30 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Perriman, a former first-round pick in 2015, missed his rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens due to injuries. He struggled to establish himself in the two years that followed, and he was released following 2017. Perriman has since bounced around, spending time with the Cleveland Browns (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Jets (2020), Lions (2021) and now Bears (2021).

