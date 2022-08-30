Bears are releasing preseason standout DT Trevon Coley

As the Chicago Bears continue trimming their roster to 53 players, there’s been another shocking roster cut on defense.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are releasing defensive tackle Trevon Coley.

Coley was a standout this preseason, where he was a force along the defensive line. In three preseason games, he totaled 5 tackles, including 3 for a loss, 3 sacks, and 6 quarterback hits.

Coley was a roster bubble player who appeared to have done enough to stamp his ticket to a spot on the 53-man roster. But that wasn’t the case.

The Bears are also waiving undrafted rookie running back De’Montre Tuggle, according to The Athletic‘s Kevin Fishbain. Tuggle is a candidate to return on the practice squad.

