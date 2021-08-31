Bears are releasing former 4th-round pick WR Riley Ridley

Two years ago, wide receiver Riley Ridley was considered an absolute steal for the Chicago Bears when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Now, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the former Georgia Bulldog is being released as part of the team’s final roster cuts.

Ridley, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, was often a healthy scratch during his time as a Bear. In two seasons, Ridley only appeared in just 10 regular season games. He caught 10 passes for 108 yards and no touchdowns.

The #Bears are releasing Riley Ridley, former 4th round pick and Calvin’s younger brother, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Hoping to climb the roster this summer, Ridley often struggled with drops in training camp. In three preseason games, he caught four passes for 41 yards and no touchdowns.

With his release, only running back David Montgomery and cornerback Duke Shelley remain from the team’s 2019 draft class.

Ridley’s release also opens the door for preseason darling Rodney Adams to make the 53-man roster following an impressive summer.

