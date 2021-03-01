The Bears are releasing CB Buster Skrine

With a decreasing salary cap, the Chicago Bears have begun the process of cutting players to free up cap space. And the first victim this offseason isn’t a big surprise.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are releasing cornerback Buster Skrine.

Bears are releasing veteran CB Buster Skrine, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021

The move frees up $2.7 million in salary cap space, which would bring the Bears to right around the salary cap floor of $180 million. If Chicago designates the move as a post-June 1 cut, it would save nearly $5 million in cap space.

Last season, Skrine recorded 64 total tackles and three pass breakups in 12 games. Skrine missed the final four regular-season and wild-card games after suffering a concussion.

In two seasons with the Bears, Skrine recorded 112 total tackles and eight pass breakups.

With Skrine’s release, that opens the door for Duke Shelley to get a shot at nickelback. Or Chicago could choose to go in another direction.

